Nike Basketball Reveals The Nike Elite Series 2.0+

04.10.13 5 years ago

The march to the NBA Finals should be an exciting one — at least in the West. In the Eastern Conference, it probably won’t get murky for LeBron James and the Heat until the Eastern Conference Finals, where they’ll almost assuredly play the winner of the Indiana/New York second-round matchup. But for LeBron, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant, it’s all about the march to a championship, something the new Nike Elite Series 2.0+ takes inspiration from.

The gold-accented pack, which features Nike‘s LeBron X PS Elite+, the Kobe 8 System Elite+ and the KD V Elite+, features some of the most innovative sneaker technology to date. They also sport athlete logos, gold-flecked Kevlar aramid laces, gold-threaded Flywire technology and speckled outsoles.

With all of these sneakers outfitted with Nike+ Basketball technology, the corresponding app was recently updated to include new features like Intensity, Game Breakdown, Activity History and All Access.

These shoes will be available at select retail locations and online at Nike.com, with the LeBron X PS Elite+ and the KD V Elite+ releasing on April 20 and the Kobe 8 System Elite+ on June 1.

Which sneaker is the best one?

