It seems whatever Nike Sportswear has been doing lately, they can’t miss. And the Nike Dunk x Questlove Collection is no different. Pairing an icon of Nike’s design heritage, the Nike Dunk, with one of the music industry’s most innovative creators, ?uestlove of The Roots, the following three shoes will blow your mind.

As NSW puts it, the Nike Dunk x Questlove Collection is “the product of an imagination that brings uncharacteristic embellishments to a classic.” Inspired by mid-80s American television, Questlove began the collection with two pairs: one pair red and the other yellow.

“I always opt against taking the easy way out,” says Questlove. “I wanted to choose colors that were extremely hard to match with outfits with a simpler design that stand out as the topic of conversation.”

Then things go interesting, as he added a third shoe to the mix, this version colored in all black.

“Dunks to me are the tuxedo of Nikes,” says Questlove. “Obviously an awesome basketball sneaker, but they can also fit almost any situation. If rocked right, you could even wear them with a suit, and the all-black version is perfect for that.”

The Nike Dunk x Questlove Collection by Nike Sportswear will be available at 21 Mercer and select NSW retailers nationwide starting tonight. And if you’re in NYC, stop by from 7:00-9:00pm as ?uestlove will be spinning for the release.

What do you think?

