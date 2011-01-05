Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Danny Granger Player Exclusive

It seems like a million different versions of the Nike Hyperdunk 2010 have dropped this year, but I don’t hear anyone complaining. And I must say, I like this version personalized for Danny Granger a lot. Maybe it’s the Pacers colorway, or maybe it’s his “DG 33” logo embellished on the tongue. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
… I am speechless.
As a diehard Pacer fan, inventor of the nickname Granger Danger and sneaker enthusiast. I have to say… Damn those are fresh!
I posted for the X Mas day custom shoe thing, and I described a Pacer shoe similar to this. Anyone know if these are on sale somewhere? Amazing!
Its gotta be the colorway because whoever did it did it jus right with it lookin absurd or tacky