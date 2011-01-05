Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Danny Granger Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
01.05.11 8 years ago 2 Comments

It seems like a million different versions of the Nike Hyperdunk 2010 have dropped this year, but I don’t hear anyone complaining. And I must say, I like this version personalized for Danny Granger a lot. Maybe it’s the Pacers colorway, or maybe it’s his “DG 33” logo embellished on the tongue. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDANNY GRANGERNIKENike BasketballNike Hyperdunk 2010Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP