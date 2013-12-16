Nike Introduces New Zoom HyperRev For Kyrie Irving

Today, Nike unveiled the first official look at the upcoming sneaker, the. Designed by Leo Chang, the shoe will launch globally on Nike.com and at select retail locations on Jan. 1, 2014.

The sneaker features full-length Nike Zoom cushioning and a Phylite midsole for shock absorption, while the upper is mesh, along with the dynamic Nike Flywire system, wrapping the foot in place with ultralight nylon cables. Inspired by Kyrie Irving‘s speed and quickness, the HyperRev also showcases a noticeable foam collar for added comfort at the ankle and heel area. If you’re a quick-cutting guard, this one’s for you.

Check out the images below, and skip ahead to page 2 to check out a black-based colorway.

Hit page 2 to check out a black-based colorway of the Zoom HyperRev…