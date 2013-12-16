Nike Introduces New Zoom HyperRev For Kyrie Irving

#Kyrie Irving #Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
12.16.13 5 years ago
Today, Nike unveiled the first official look at the upcoming sneaker, the Zoom HyperRev. Designed by Leo Chang, the shoe will launch globally on Nike.com and at select retail locations on Jan. 1, 2014.

The sneaker features full-length Nike Zoom cushioning and a Phylite midsole for shock absorption, while the upper is mesh, along with the dynamic Nike Flywire system, wrapping the foot in place with ultralight nylon cables. Inspired by Kyrie Irving‘s speed and quickness, the HyperRev also showcases a noticeable foam collar for added comfort at the ankle and heel area. If you’re a quick-cutting guard, this one’s for you.

Check out the images below, and skip ahead to page 2 to check out a black-based colorway.

Hit page 2 to check out a black-based colorway of the Zoom HyperRev…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSKYRIE IRVINGNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom HyperRevStyle - Kicks and GearZoom HyperRev

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP