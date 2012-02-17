Nike Introduces The Air Force 1 “Pearl” Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.17.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Nike has been bringing the heat lately with a couple of ridiculous collections. Their Black History Month collection was drawing love from sneakerheads all over the country. The special “Orlando” collection features one sneaker (the Foamposites) that has a chance to be the top sneaker of the year. And even when they introduced the special edition All-Stars colorways for KD, LeBron and Kobe, people didn’t all love them. But they definitely caused a stir. Earlier today, Nike introduced the world to the Air Force 1 “Pearl” Collection.

As the Air Force 1 approaches its 30th birthday, Nike is launching three premium designs (one for each decade) on March 3 of the iconic sneaker, the first to ever feature the Nike Air Max unit.

The first sneaker in the collections is the Air Force 1 Lux MX Air ’08. It features a first for the AF1: a full-length visible Air Max unit. There is also a Mother of Pearl-inspired reflectivity throughout the upper. The second sneaker, a low top, has a black denim upper, ice outsole, premium leather accents and the first denim wrapped midsole in a AF1. The final shoe, another low top, has an all white reflective upper with a translucent milky-white midsole in a dope transformation of a classic.

Finally, each sneaker includes Mother of Pearl-finished deubres and aglets for the laces, a retro AF1 grid graphic on the sockliner, and commemorative tissue wrapping with a special edition pearlized finished box.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What do you think?

