Nike Unveils Zoom Kobe I Edition Of Upcoming “Prelude Pack”

12.05.13 5 years ago
While yesterday was significant because Nike officially unveiled the Kobe 9 Elite, the latest signature in Kobe Bryant‘s sneaker line, it was also important for another reason. The Kobe Prelude Pack was introduced for the first time, and beginning Dec. 7 with the release of the shoe shown below, fans will get a special colorway of every Bryant signature sneaker each week for the next two months.

Celebrating some of the defining moments of his career with art, the pack starts off this weekend with the Zoom Kobe I. Honoring Kobe’s 81-point game, the sneaker features a snakeskin upper inspired by the black mamba. The Swoosh and collar sport art designed to look like the inside of a snake. From there, “81” is inscribed on a special badge on the sockliner.

The Zoom Kobe I will release this weekend on Dec. 7 in limited quantities on Nike.com (North America, Greater China and Western Europe) and at select retailers in North America and Greater China. The Kobe 9 Elite will be available starting Feb. 8, 2014. Check below for a detailed look at the Zoom Kobe I.

Hit page 2 for more images of this limited shoe…

