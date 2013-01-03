Nike KD V “Black”

We’ve seen some dope designs for Kevin Durant‘s latest signature shoe, the Nike KD V, and now with 2013 upon us, Nike blessed us with a release date for the KD V “Black.” The sneaker will release this Saturday at Nike retailers, and it features a pylon midsole that wraps into a Hyperfuse upper, which are both locked down with a dynamic lacing system.

With a Max Air unit in the heel and a dynamic traction pattern that keeps your sneaker connected to the court, these shoes help tell KD’s story, all the way from D.C. to OKC.

What’s your favorite KD V colorway so far?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.