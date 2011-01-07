Sneak Peek: Nike LeBron 8 V/2 – NBA All-Star Edition

You’ve seen LeBron James rocking his new Nike LeBron 8 V/2 kicks since Christmas Day, and we showed you the details yesterday. Now check out the special colorway that he’ll be wearing as he plays in his seventh NBA All-Star Game this February.

What do you think?

Follow Jeff on Twitter at @WeAllScheme.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.