Sneak Peek: Nike LeBron 8 V/2 – NBA All-Star Edition

You’ve seen LeBron James rocking his new Nike LeBron 8 V/2 kicks since Christmas Day, and we showed you the details yesterday. Now check out the special colorway that he’ll be wearing as he plays in his seventh NBA All-Star Game this February.
What do you think?
That’s IF he makes the all-star game!
Haha dagwaller; u r kidding right? He’ll make the All Star game even if he gets 0 votes from fans
his the #1 small forward in allstar votes!!!!!!!!!!!