Over the weekend, LeBron James picked up his third MVP trophy, and his team at Nike was ready to go with a corresponding special edition of his signature kicks. Check out the Nike LeBron 9 “MVP” Edition, with a bunch of different detailed angles after the jump:

From Sneakerwatch.com:

The sneaker features a Miami Heat-type theme to its construction with Yellow shades highlighting the design. There is also a mixture of black/red on the forefoot with white piping. Also seen on this special LeBron 9 is red speckles on the midsole and finished off with “MVP” on the heel.

LeBron wore these yesterday, there will be a public offering in very limited numbers sometime in June. We will keep you posted…