A crown fit for a king? LeBron James finally picked up his ring this summer. He’ll never have to hear King James jokes again, and now, he has sneakers to fit the part as well. For a shoe that’s gone through name transformations almost every other week – from a simple red/white identity to “Fireberry” to the “Dr. Peppers” to now, officially, the “Crown Jewel” – these joints are going to fly off the shelves once they release this Saturday.

For $270, the Nike LeBron X+ “Crown Jewel” will be dropping with all of the incredible technology we can expect out of the Nike+ Basketball line, and these shoes are meant to symbolize the English rule heritage. There’s the rich red wine upper with the speckled midsole, and it’s all capped by that sick logo.

These new LeBron sneakers will be the first signature athlete product to implement Nike+ digital technology and the comfort, lightweight, responsiveness and lockdown fit of Hyperfuse construction, Flywire and full-length Zoom Air.

H/T sneakernews

Will you get a pair?

