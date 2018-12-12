Nike Announces Exclusive ‘Earned Edition’ Jerseys For Last Year’s NBA Playoff Teams

12.12.18 46 mins ago

NIke

16 teams make the NBA Playoffs every year and the NBA has decided those teams deserve exclusive jerseys. On Wednesday, Nike announced “Earned Edition” jerseys. These jerseys are designed for the 16 teams that made the playoffs in the previous season. They will be available on Christmas and can be worn as much as the teams choose to. Which is great news, because some of the jersey designs are incredible. Others, not so much.

These jerseys have nothing to do with the playoffs at all and are really just more designs for Nike to play around with. Some teams got really cool designs, others had Nike just double down on current sets with a palette change. My personal favorites are the ones that went with a more unique approach.

Nike

Nike

