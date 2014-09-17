Nike Officially Unveils LeBron 12 (Pics)

After months of rampant excitement and speculation,has officially unveiled the revolutionary LEBRON 12 . The King’s new signature sneaker combines cutting-edge style with revolutionary performance enhancements specifically designed for the needs of the best player in the world. You can’t cop them until October 11, but here’s all you need to know about the LEBRON 12 before then.

Nike Basketball Vice President of Footwear Kelly Hibbler extolls the virtues of James’ latest shoe offering below.

This is Nike at its best: we take the insights from a world-class athlete in LeBron James to inform forward-thinking designs and create the most innovative shoes. We’ve combined the art and science of engineering in the LEBRON 12 to advance the game of basketball’s best player.

Born in the lab from hours of analysis and testing, the LEBRON 12 features visible Nike Zoom Air Bags on its outsole for accelerated explosiveness, while the shoe’s Dynamic Flywire and Hyperposite upper combine to give the wearer superior support.

An added bonus? These kicks are nice, too.

