Nike Reveals Detailed Look At Kobe Prelude III

While we already got detailed looks at the Kobe Prelude I and the Kobe Prelude II, today Nike gave us our first extended look at the upcoming Kobe Prelude III. Meant to symbolize Kobe Bryant‘s misery during L.A.’s loss to Boston in Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals, the shoe is releasing this Saturday in limited quantities on Nike.com (North America, Greater China and Western Europe) and at select retailers in North America and Greater China.

The Prelude III features an innovative, web-like upper with scrambled, abstract graphics showcased beneath. Bryant calls this the “most important shoe in this pack” simply because of what it represents. It pushed him to new heights, and forced him to overcome perhaps the most heart-wrenching defeat of his career. The Kobe Prelude Pack is a celebration of the Mamba’s all-time most iconic moments, and each week over the next two months, one of Bryant’s eight signature shoes will release in an all-new colorway.

Stay tuned for updates, and take a look at some detailed images below.

