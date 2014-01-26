Nike Unveils 3 Upcoming Colorways Of The Kobe 9 Elite

The Kobe 9 Elite Masterpiece will debut on Feb. 8, and these three colorways will follow on March 1 (the Kobe 9 Elite Inspiration), March 8 (the Kobe 9 Elite Perspective) and March 22 (the Kobe 9 Elite Detail).
The Inspiration will be worn upon Kobe Bryant‘s return to the court later this season while the Perspective colorway is an ode to a Spanish cubist painter, whose artwork during the blue period of 1901-1904 included incredible sculpting, ceramics and printmaking. Finally, the Detail colorway is meant to honor the most famous artists of the Italian Renaissance, which fittingly shares roots with Bryant’s childhood.
Take a look at the images below and stay tuned for more updates as they arrive.
like the design of the shoe. very different and future like, but it seems they ran out of ideas by the time they got to the tongue of the shoe.
the rich still making money off the ghetto poor