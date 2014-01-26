Nike Unveils 3 Upcoming Colorways Of The Kobe 9 Elite

Today, Nike unveiled three upcoming colorways (as well as two limited New York releases to debut tomorrow) of the Kobe 9 Elite . The shoe features Flyknit, Flywire and Lunarlon for a lightweight feel that includes an upper made from single strands of yarn, the first in a basketball sneaker. Compared to other high-tops, this sneaker is nearly 50 percent lighter.

The Kobe 9 Elite Masterpiece will debut on Feb. 8, and these three colorways will follow on March 1 (the Kobe 9 Elite Inspiration), March 8 (the Kobe 9 Elite Perspective) and March 22 (the Kobe 9 Elite Detail).

The Inspiration will be worn upon Kobe Bryant‘s return to the court later this season while the Perspective colorway is an ode to a Spanish cubist painter, whose artwork during the blue period of 1901-1904 included incredible sculpting, ceramics and printmaking. Finally, the Detail colorway is meant to honor the most famous artists of the Italian Renaissance, which fittingly shares roots with Bryant’s childhood.

Take a look at the images below and stay tuned for more updates as they arrive.

