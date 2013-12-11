Nike Unveils Christmas Colorways Of LeBron 11, Kobe 8 System, KD VI

Today, Nike officially unveiled Christmas colorways for the LeBron 11, Kobe 8 System and the KD VI. Using bold designs, material concepts, holiday colorways and special logo lacelocks, the Christmas colorways will be available in limited quantities at select retail stores and Nike.com on Dec. 26, 2013.

The LeBron 11 stands out with a minty green upper, bold red accents and a translucent outsole. The “palmsicle” print is created through the unique geometry of a snowflake combined with the royal palm. The Kobe 8 System edition breaks down to its essence, which makes it look like a snake shedding its skin. With a scaly upper, the shoe celebrates the holidays with chrome gold and neon green. Finally, there’s the KD VI version, which hits hard in the Christmas red and mint/gold accents. A sweater pattern is used, combining trees, stripes and his number 35, and it’s found in both the mint green speckled midsole and metallic red upper and collar.

Check out a closer look at all three sneakers below.

Which sneaker do you like best?

