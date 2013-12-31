Nike Unveils Detailed Look At Kobe Prelude V

While we already got detailed looks at the Kobe Prelude I, the Kobe Prelude II, the III and the Kobe Prelude IV, today Nike gave us our first extended look at the upcoming Kobe Prelude V. Available this Saturday in limited quantities on Nike.com (North America, Greater China and Western Europe) and at select retailers in North America and Greater China, the V brings its classic avant-garde design as the sneaker Kobe Bryant wore when his Lakers finally defeated the Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals.

Even lower and lighter than the IV, the V was worn throughout a milestone season for Kobe. This particular colorway features a popping Nike Flywire, which was just a baby technology at the time of this shoe’s release. There’s also a gold-filled Swoosh representing Kobe’s fifth championship and a glow-in-the-dark outsole. All of it comes together to celebrate the Mamba’s unique place in our culture.

The Prelude Pack features all eight of Bryant’s signature shoes, bringing together his iconic moments with intricate art movements to create some truly unique colorways. Check out the video below, as well as some detailed images.

What’s been your favorite of the pack so far?

