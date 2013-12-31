Nike Unveils Detailed Look At Kobe Prelude V

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
12.31.13 5 years ago

While we already got detailed looks at the Kobe Prelude I, the Kobe Prelude II, the III and the Kobe Prelude IV, today Nike gave us our first extended look at the upcoming Kobe Prelude V. Available this Saturday in limited quantities on Nike.com (North America, Greater China and Western Europe) and at select retailers in North America and Greater China, the V brings its classic avant-garde design as the sneaker Kobe Bryant wore when his Lakers finally defeated the Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals.

Even lower and lighter than the IV, the V was worn throughout a milestone season for Kobe. This particular colorway features a popping Nike Flywire, which was just a baby technology at the time of this shoe’s release. There’s also a gold-filled Swoosh representing Kobe’s fifth championship and a glow-in-the-dark outsole. All of it comes together to celebrate the Mamba’s unique place in our culture.

The Prelude Pack features all eight of Bryant’s signature shoes, bringing together his iconic moments with intricate art movements to create some truly unique colorways. Check out the video below, as well as some detailed images.

What’s been your favorite of the pack so far?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTKobe Prelude PackKobe Prelude VNIKENike BasketballNike Kobe Prelude VStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP