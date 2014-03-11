Nike Unveils Elite Series Team Collection

03.11.14 4 years ago
Today, Nike unveiled their latest Elite Series Team Collection, featuring new colorways of the LeBron 11, Kobe 9 and KD VI. With the regular season winding down and crunch time approaching, the Elite Series features exact specifications, premium details and advanced construction to push the league’s biggest stars into the biggest moments of the season. Releasing April 11, the collection will be available at Nike.com and select retail locations globally.

The LeBron 11 Elite Team (seen on page 2) is unique in that it must be able to absorb the movements of the most powerful player in the game and yet at the same time sport a lightweight feel. Just like the original release in October, this sneaker has Hyperposite and dynamic Flywire in the upper with Lunarlon and a Nike Zoom unit in the midsole. However, the Elite version also features a lower cut and a new articulated external cage.

The Kobe 9 Elite Team (page 2) also pushes the boundaries its original design. The first Nike Basketball shoe to sport Flyknit, the Lunarlon, Dynamic Flywire and carbon fiber help support the ultra-lightweight makeup of the shoe.

Finally, the KD VI Elite Team version features precision craftsmanship and detailing that you’d only find in a wristwatch. The midsole still also has the full-length, visible Nike Zoom unit for the first time in Kevin Durant‘s signature line, and the sneaker also has Flywire tech, reinforced with Kevlar fibers.

Check below for a closer look at all three signature shoes.

Hit page 2 for a closer look at the Kobe 9 Elite and the LeBron 11 Elite…

