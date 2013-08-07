Nike Unveils KD VI “Chroma” Color-Shifting NIKEiD Option

Kevin Durant fans better get in line. Available beginning Aug. 12 on NIKEiD, the Nike KD VI will feature a new “Chroma” material which actually shifts in color tones when it hits light. The iD options will feature seven main color options, as well as 16 colors for the logos, laces, lining, midsole and outsole. There will also be glow-in-the-dark materials available.

