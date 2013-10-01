Nike Unveils KD VI “Texas” Colorway

Recently, we gave you a preview of what’s coming up for Kevin Durant‘s Nike KD VI. Revealed today, the “Texas” colorway is the first of the bunch. Paying tribute to Texas and his college days, Durant’s newest signature sneaker sports a speckled upper representing stars, as well as the Longhorn burnt orange and green glow colored details.

“Austin was like a home away from home from the second I arrived in 2006 â€“ I loved it there,” said Durant in a release.

This colorway — along with the matching Nike KD Elite Crew socks and KD backpack — will be available in limited quantities on Oct. 10 at select retail locations and Nike.com. Stay tuned to Dime for more details as they arrive.

