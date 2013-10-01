Nike Unveils KD VI “Texas” Colorway

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
10.01.13 5 years ago

Recently, we gave you a preview of what’s coming up for Kevin Durant‘s Nike KD VI. Revealed today, the “Texas” colorway is the first of the bunch. Paying tribute to Texas and his college days, Durant’s newest signature sneaker sports a speckled upper representing stars, as well as the Longhorn burnt orange and green glow colored details.

“Austin was like a home away from home from the second I arrived in 2006 â€“ I loved it there,” said Durant in a release.

This colorway — along with the matching Nike KD Elite Crew socks and KD backpack — will be available in limited quantities on Oct. 10 at select retail locations and Nike.com. Stay tuned to Dime for more details as they arrive.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kevin Durant
TAGSKD VIKEVIN DURANTNIKENike BasketballNike KD VINike KD VI "Texas"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP