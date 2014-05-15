Nike Unveils Kevin Durant’s “MVP” Sneaker On NIKEiD

In honor of Kevin Durant‘s incredible MVP season, Nike is releasing a special KD VI sneaker, which is currently available exclusively at NIKEiD. In what began as a truly personalized storyline, the KD VI has spent the entire season telling tales of Durant’s upbringing. That continues in this colorway through the MVP graphic, which celebrates one of the most unbelievable offensive seasons since the turn of the century.

The graphic–intentionally blurred–features key stats from the year, such as Durant’s 31-plus points per game scoring average, 41 consecutive game streak scoring 25 points or more and his two 50-point games. And while KD will get his own one-of-one edition of the “MVP” shoe, everyone else is getting the chance to create their own or mimic KD’s on NIKEiD.

The Nike KD VI “MVP” is now available globally on NIKEiD.com for $180. Check below for detailed images and stay tuned for more updates.

