Nike Officially Unveils The LeBron 11 “Away” Colorway

The LeBron 11 features Nike Hyperposite technology in the breakthrough Foamposite upper. Along with dynamic Flywire technology, a full length Lunarlon and Nike Zoom unit are also involved for the first time ever in a LeBron signature shoe.
With this added flexibility, Foamposite means a lighter, less bulky shoe with the ability to add more support in key areas. This particular colorway actually showcases Hyperposite technology, as well as a special shade of red meant to represent intensity levels of heat.
The “away” colorway will be available globally at select retail locations and Nike.com beginning Nov. 1, so stay tuned to Dime for more details as they emerge.
