Nike Officially Unveils The LeBron 11 “Away” Colorway

In late August,unveiled the first two colorways of‘ latest signature sneaker: the LeBron 11 . Now, as training camp approaches, we’re getting our first look at the “away” colorway LeBron will be rocking this season. Beginning in his 11th year in the NBA, the shoe sports a protective suit for the league MVP and is his lightest signature shoe to-date.

The LeBron 11 features Nike Hyperposite technology in the breakthrough Foamposite upper. Along with dynamic Flywire technology, a full length Lunarlon and Nike Zoom unit are also involved for the first time ever in a LeBron signature shoe.

With this added flexibility, Foamposite means a lighter, less bulky shoe with the ability to add more support in key areas. This particular colorway actually showcases Hyperposite technology, as well as a special shade of red meant to represent intensity levels of heat.

The “away” colorway will be available globally at select retail locations and Nike.com beginning Nov. 1, so stay tuned to Dime for more details as they emerge.

