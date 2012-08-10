Nike Unveils The LeBron 9 Championship Pack

The LeBron 9 is the first Nike Basketball sneaker to combine Flywire technology and Hyperfuse construction in the upper. The LeBron 9 MVP was worn in his first game after winning another MVP award this year. The colors are striking, and at one point feature a gradient fade from red to black. There is also a MVP graphic on the heel and trophies printed on the sockliner.
As for the LeBron 9 PS Elite, the midsole features cushioning involving an Air Max 180 in the heel to absorb impact, as well as a Nike Zoom unit in the forefoot for a springy response. The shoes, worn in Game 1 of the 2012 NBA Finals, also feature a midfoot harness that wraps around the foot.
The two shoes will be sold as a pack and will be available in very limited quantities across North America and China.