Nike Unveils The LeBron 9 Championship Pack

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Miami Heat #LeBron James
08.10.12 6 years ago
Dear Miami and LeBron fans, we can’t promise you Dwight Howard, but we can promise a little good news on this Friday from Hell. Launching August 11, Nike Basketball is paying tribute to the best player in the world and the championship that he won at the end of this past season by releasing a pack that includes two sneakers: the LeBron 9 MVP and the LeBron 9 PS Elite.

The LeBron 9 is the first Nike Basketball sneaker to combine Flywire technology and Hyperfuse construction in the upper. The LeBron 9 MVP was worn in his first game after winning another MVP award this year. The colors are striking, and at one point feature a gradient fade from red to black. There is also a MVP graphic on the heel and trophies printed on the sockliner.

As for the LeBron 9 PS Elite, the midsole features cushioning involving an Air Max 180 in the heel to absorb impact, as well as a Nike Zoom unit in the forefoot for a springy response. The shoes, worn in Game 1 of the 2012 NBA Finals, also feature a midfoot harness that wraps around the foot.

The two shoes will be sold as a pack and will be available in very limited quantities across North America and China.

Hit page 2 for even more exclusive photos…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Miami Heat#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron 9Nike LeBron 9 "Championship" PackStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP