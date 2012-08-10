Nike Unveils The LeBron 9 Championship Pack

Dear Miami andfans, we can’t promise you, but we can promise a little good news on this Friday from Hell. Launching August 11,is paying tribute to the best player in the world and the championship that he won at the end of this past season by releasing a pack that includes two sneakers:and

The LeBron 9 is the first Nike Basketball sneaker to combine Flywire technology and Hyperfuse construction in the upper. The LeBron 9 MVP was worn in his first game after winning another MVP award this year. The colors are striking, and at one point feature a gradient fade from red to black. There is also a MVP graphic on the heel and trophies printed on the sockliner.

As for the LeBron 9 PS Elite, the midsole features cushioning involving an Air Max 180 in the heel to absorb impact, as well as a Nike Zoom unit in the forefoot for a springy response. The shoes, worn in Game 1 of the 2012 NBA Finals, also feature a midfoot harness that wraps around the foot.

The two shoes will be sold as a pack and will be available in very limited quantities across North America and China.

Hit page 2 for even more exclusive photos…