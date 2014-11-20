Nike Vetos Tribute Sneaker After Iverson Objects

For his entire career, Allen Iverson has been sponsored by Reebok. The iconic Question and Answer lines owed most of their popularity to AI’s ability to equate his on-court brilliance with off-court popularity. Nike was going to release the Nike Zoom Flight iteration commemorating the 1996 Draft class, and Iverson got his own tongue-in-cheek commemorative shoe. Well, AI didn’t take kindly to his likeness being used by a competitor and so Nike will not offer the Nike Zoom Flight 96 to the public.

Nike is pulling back on plans for a shoe that sneakily honors Allen Iverson after the former NBA superstar questioned whether the company could use his old number and team colors while he’s endorsed by rival Reebok. Iverson says Nike used his identity, likeness and persona without permission for a sneaker out of the company’s Zoom Flight ’96 collection. The ambiguously titled sneaker has the No. 3 — Iverson’s number — on each back heel and the red, white and blue colors of the Philadelphia 76ers. Neither Iverson nor the Sixers are named on the sneaker or on the branding for the shoe, which were expected to be released later this year or in early 2015.

Iverson’s lawyer sent a letter to Nike objecting to use of the sneaker while requesting they remove the sneaker from any retail inventories or website advertisements and discontinue any future sales of the product.

“Nike is clearly trying to use Allen Iverson’s celebrity status and persona to promote Nike’s shoes,” Iverson’s attorney, Derek Challenger, said. “There’s no other No. 3 that played for the 76ers that came out of the 1996 draft. For Nike to use his status to sell shoes, and not get his permission, to not compensate him, is bad business.”

Nike spokesman KeJuan Wilkins said in a statement Thursday that the iteration of the shoe AI objected to won’t ever see the inside of retailers:

“Nike has made a business decision to not move forward with the shoe in the red/blue and white/purple colorways,” Wilkins said in an email. “However, two colorways inspired by the original 1996 colorways will still be available for purchase.

The Answer, Iverson’s first signature sneaker, sold out in the late 1990s and early aughts at the height of his fame on the court.

Reebok Classics is in the process of creating an Iverson “Pump” version.

Iverson and rapper Jadakiss are scheduled to help launch the Villa x Reebok Pump today in Philly.

Here are some pics of the offending sneaker, by way of CNCPTS:

