Nike Zoom Go Low – Aaron Brooks Player Exclusive

In November, we showed you Steve Nash‘s exclusive version of the Nike Zoom Go Low. But now that Nash has switched to Chinese brand Luyou, Aaron Brooks will be the main NBA guy holding down this new model. Check out some detailed photos of his player exclusive below.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.