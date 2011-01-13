Nike Zoom Go Low – Aaron Brooks Player Exclusive

01.13.11 8 years ago 2 Comments

In November, we showed you Steve Nash‘s exclusive version of the Nike Zoom Go Low. But now that Nash has switched to Chinese brand Luyou, Aaron Brooks will be the main NBA guy holding down this new model. Check out some detailed photos of his player exclusive below.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

