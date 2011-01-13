Nike Zoom Go Low – Aaron Brooks Player Exclusive

In November, we showed you Steve Nash‘s exclusive version of the Nike Zoom Go Low. But now that Nash has switched to Chinese brand Luyou, Aaron Brooks will be the main NBA guy holding down this new model. Check out some detailed photos of his player exclusive below.
Source: Nike Basketball
maybe if he got some high tops he wouldnt hurt his ankles all the time
Those are a nice pair of kicks. I like the signature at the back, that looks deadly.
Would be a bit better if it was a brighter shade of red