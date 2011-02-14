Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Mid – Amar’e Stoudemire Player Exclusive

Unlike most NBA players, Amar’e Stoudemire doesn’t actually wearing basketball shoes when he plays. He wears trainers. Check out STAT’s actual size 16 version of the Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Mid in a Knicks colorway after the jump.
What do you think?
Source: Complex
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
This explains why his knees are messed up.
my thoughts EXACTLY!! real smart Amar’e……
people hate to hav their own minds wen it comes to sneakers.
that why u always see ppl wit the same kicks on.
wat im sayin is ppl are scared to say if they like a pair. so thehyy read comments and agree.
where can i get a pair. those are hot! size 9.5 please, DIME.
that’s the spirit
can you buy these shoes?