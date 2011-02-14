Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Mid – Amar’e Stoudemire Player Exclusive

Unlike most NBA players, Amar’e Stoudemire doesn’t actually wearing basketball shoes when he plays. He wears trainers. Check out STAT’s actual size 16 version of the Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Mid in a Knicks colorway after the jump.

Source: Complex

