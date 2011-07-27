Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 – Blake Griffin Player Exclusive

You knew after Blake Griffin introduced the Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011, that he’d be receiving some sick PEs. And while he wore a variation during the All-Star Game in February, I think we’ll seeing a lot more of these once the NBA season rolls around. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Sneaker Freaker

