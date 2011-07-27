Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 – Blake Griffin Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Blake Griffin
07.27.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

You knew after Blake Griffin introduced the Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011, that he’d be receiving some sick PEs. And while he wore a variation during the All-Star Game in February, I think we’ll seeing a lot more of these once the NBA season rolls around. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Sneaker Freaker

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP