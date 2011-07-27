Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 – Blake Griffin Player Exclusive

You knew after Blake Griffin introduced the Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011, that he’d be receiving some sick PEs. And while he wore a variation during the All-Star Game in February, I think we’ll seeing a lot more of these once the NBA season rolls around. Check ’em out:
Source: Sneaker Freaker
They Remind me of the Old School Bo Jacksons
They would be awesome if he played for The Bobcats.
the best players always get the worst shoes
nice lookin kicks that fits right into BG’s adrenaline pumpin dunks but dont know if the quality and durability is that good too if used by some streetball players like me.