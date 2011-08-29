Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 – Quickstrike “Geometric” Pack

With or without a season, leave it to Nike Basketball to grace us with one of summer’s hottest shoes in the colorways of NBA teams. The quickstrike Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 “Geometric” Pack – called that because of the geometric design on the toe area – is a must for any fan of the Celtics, Clippers, Grizzlies, Lakers, Spurs or Thunder. Check ’em out:

Source: Kix Files via Nice Kicks

