Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 – Quickstrike “Geometric” Pack

08.29.11 7 years ago

With or without a season, leave it to Nike Basketball to grace us with one of summer’s hottest shoes in the colorways of NBA teams. The quickstrike Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 “Geometric” Pack – called that because of the geometric design on the toe area – is a must for any fan of the Celtics, Clippers, Grizzlies, Lakers, Spurs or Thunder. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Kix Files via Nice Kicks

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Oklahoma City Thunder#San Antonio Spurs#Los Angeles Clippers#Boston Celtics
