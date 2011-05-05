Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 – Russell Westbrook Player Exclusive

Just like last year, Nike Basketball is getting sneakerheads salivating for their future releases. In the 2010 NBA Finals, Rajon Rondo debuted the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse in a bright-green colorway. Now, it’s Russell Westbrook debuting the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 in loud fashion as well. Check ’em out:

Source: Nike Basketball

