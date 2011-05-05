Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 – Russell Westbrook Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook
05.05.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Just like last year, Nike Basketball is getting sneakerheads salivating for their future releases. In the 2010 NBA Finals, Rajon Rondo debuted the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse in a bright-green colorway. Now, it’s Russell Westbrook debuting the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 in loud fashion as well. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
TAGSNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom HyperfuseNike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP