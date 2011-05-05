Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 – Russell Westbrook Player Exclusive

Just like last year, Nike Basketball is getting sneakerheads salivating for their future releases. In the 2010 NBA Finals, Rajon Rondo debuted the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse in a bright-green colorway. Now, it’s Russell Westbrook debuting the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 in loud fashion as well. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
Source: Nike Basketball
awfull
^ like Russell’s shot selection
co-sign the shot selection comment… The only player worse is Josh Smith. An animal down low, but swears his ‘j’ is wet. Who told this f*cker he had a jump shot?