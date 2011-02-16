Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Shawn Marion Player Exclusive

If you’ve been checking the NBA hardwood, you’ve noticed that a ton of guys are wearing the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse this season. With that said, check out what Nike Basketball put together for Shawn Marion. Maybe it’s the Mavericks colorway, or maybe it’s his “Matrix” signature detailed on the side, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

