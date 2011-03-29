Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Syracuse Player Exclusive

If you’ve been checking the hardwood during March Madness, you’ve most likely noticed that a ton of guys are wearing the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse. With that said, check out what Nike Basketball put together for Syracuse this season. Maybe it’s the colorway, or maybe it’s the school logo on the side, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

