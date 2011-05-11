Nike Zoom KD III iD – Kevin Durant Game 5 Player Exclusive

Kevin Durant is definitely a man of the people. Need another reason why? Tonight, he’ll debut this fan-designed colorway of the Nike Zoom KD III iD in Game 5 against the Grizzlies. Check ’em out:
If you’re feeling these, you can design your own on NIKEiD.
What do you think?
Source: NIKEiD
Ugly soles.
Today’s kids are into too much gradiation I say. Stick to solid colors.
disappointingly ugly