Nike Zoom KD III – Scoring Champ Edition (Home)

Last week, we showed you the road colorway of the special Scoring Champ Edition of Kevin Durant‘s signature Nike Zoom KD III. And if you liked that, check out what he wore last night at home.
What do you think?
nice sneak… i dont know why more shoes dont go with the better gripping gummy sole
there goes KD’s “cheaper shoes for the people” gimmick then
If only OKC had better colors than white, royal, and ORANGE