Nike Zoom KD III – Scoring Champ Edition (Road)

Sure everyone’s talking about Dirk Nowitzki‘s performance last night, but let’s no forget what Kevin Durant did in the losing effort. Try 40 points on 10-of-18 shooting (18-of-19 from the line), along with eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. He was the reason the game was close in the fourth quarter. With that, check out the special Scoring Champ Edition of his signature Nike Zoom KD III that he wore last night. Maybe it was the shoes?

Source: Nike Basketball

