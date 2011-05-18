Nike Zoom KD III – Scoring Champ Edition (Road)

Sure everyone’s talking about Dirk Nowitzki‘s performance last night, but let’s no forget what Kevin Durant did in the losing effort. Try 40 points on 10-of-18 shooting (18-of-19 from the line), along with eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. He was the reason the game was close in the fourth quarter. With that, check out the special Scoring Champ Edition of his signature Nike Zoom KD III that he wore last night. Maybe it was the shoes?
i spotted these shoes last night when Dirk did the shoulder lean into KD on the break and sent him into the cameras. at that time i thought they looked horrible in that charcoal grey color.after seeing them close up in this article ive changed my mind.
playing on the streets all the time i hate to ball in flashy colored shoes cause they always get scuffed so since these are grey i wouldnt mind wearing them. KDs have always been one of the lightest shoes ive tried on and for me, the ankle support is the highlight of this shoe.