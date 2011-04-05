Nike Zoom KD III – Texas Player Exclusive

It definitely can’t hurt having one of the NBA’s best players as an alumnus of your school. Need some proof? Check out the special version of the Nike Zoom KD III that Nike Basketball put together for Kevin Durant and Texas this season. Maybe it’s the colorway, or maybe it’s the school logo on the side, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Kix and the City

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.