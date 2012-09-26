Nike Zoom KD IV “All In One”

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
09.26.12 6 years ago

Carmelo Anthony used parts of his summer on Instagram to bless us with colorways of his new sneaker, the Jordan Melo M8 Advance. Now Kevin Durant took the plunge to give us a glimpse of these joints: the Nike Zoom KD IV “All In One.”

Some others are calling these the “What The KDs,” which plays off the same styling we’ve seen on the “What The LeBrons” and the “What The Kobes.” No word yet on a release date or if these will even be available.

What do you think?

