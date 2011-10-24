Nike Zoom KD IV “Nerf” Edition

Although Kevin Durant‘s fourth signature shoe, the Nike Zoom KD IV, hasn’t released yet, the folks at Nike Basketball have already given it a whole new look. With that, check out the “Nerf” edition that KD debuted yesterday in Oklahoma City. And don’t worry sneakerheads, this special colorway will drop in limited numbers next month.
As you can see, the shoe is a palate for Nerf’s iconic graphics and bright color pops, with a special “KD35” graphic on the tongue in Nerf’s classic print. The shoe also features a special box that includes a limited edition Nerf hoop and ball.
I want.
Must haves
I would drop 30 on anyone here in those shoes.
I would get 5 swats, grab 15 boards, drop 8 dimes, and get 37 points in rec league with these sneakers.
How can you like this? If these dropped 5 years ago no one would have bought them and everybody would have thought they are ugly as s h i t. I am not old school, they are just ugly…