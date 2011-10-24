Nike Zoom KD IV “Nerf” Edition

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
10.24.11 7 years ago 5 Comments
Although Kevin Durant‘s fourth signature shoe, the Nike Zoom KD IV, hasn’t released yet, the folks at Nike Basketball have already given it a whole new look. With that, check out the “Nerf” edition that KD debuted yesterday in Oklahoma City. And don’t worry sneakerheads, this special colorway will drop in limited numbers next month.

As you can see, the shoe is a palate for Nerf’s iconic graphics and bright color pops, with a special “KD35” graphic on the tongue in Nerf’s classic print. The shoe also features a special box that includes a limited edition Nerf hoop and ball.

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom KD IVStyle - Kicks and Gear

