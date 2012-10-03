Nike Zoom Kobe VII “Snake Pool”

10.03.12 6 years ago

I get that “Snake Pool” plays off Kobe Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname, and that Nike has a good thing going by marketing around said moniker. The truly perfect name for the Nike Zoom Kobe VII “Snake Pool” edition, though would have been calling it the Nike Zoom Kobe VII “Janus.” A company based on Greek mythology should know the power behind Janus, the Roman two-faced god who signals both an end and a beginning — kind of like Kobe’s remaining time left in Los Angeles.

Anyway, the symbolism isn’t so important with the “Snake Pool” edition as is the performance. That shouldn’t change with no apparent altering to the design that came out last season, as designed by Eric Avar. These Laker-colored editions have opposite colorways on each foot, resulting in a mirror Laker image that you’ll likely see on the road when the Lakers wear their purple uniforms. No release date or pricing is known yet.

H/t NiceKicks and Kenlu

Will you cop?

