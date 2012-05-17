Nike Zoom Kobe VII System iD ‘Playoffs’

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
05.17.12 6 years ago
Kobe and the Lakers might be down 0-2 after an embarrassing collapse last night in Oklahoma City, but that doesn’t mean his sneaker game is any weaker. Skip Bayless might be calling the Black Mamba the new “Garden Snake” but that doesn’t mean he’s any less potent when it comes to what’s on his feet. After first wearing these in Game 1 against the Thunder, Nike released new images of the Nike Zoom Kobe VII System iD “Playoffs” earlier this week.

We’ve seen all sorts of Kobe VIIs released this year, inspired by everything from cheetahs to poison dart dart frogs. Do you want to cook up something similar? You now can. Go design them at Nike iD and put your personalized stamp on these joints.

Hit page 2 for an all-purple colorway…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom Kobe VII System iDNike Zoom Kobe VII System SupremeStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP