Nike’s New “Superhuman” T-Shirt Collection For Kobe Bryant, LeBron James & Kevin Durant

04.03.13 5 years ago

Hopefully, you had a chance to check out the new Elite series from Nike Basketball that turned their three biggest athletes — LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant — into would-be superheroes. That thinking is now being put into T-shirt design with the new “Superhuman” T-shirt collection.

Jack Aguirre, an integral member of the Nike Basketball’s T-shirt design team, used the shirts as platforms to not only show off the superstar/superhuman attributes of the three All-Stars, but also to showcase the players’ hobbies and interests. That knowledge came straight from feedback from James, Bryant and Durant. New printing techniques, advanced material blends, sustainability, multiple silhouettes, and of course athlete storytelling all help create a new experience for fans.

“It’s exciting to meet with Jack and Nike’s T-shirt team during my trips to Nike’s campus,” says Kevin Durant. “We talk about everything from cars to colors, and I’m impressed by how he’s able to bring my personality and interests to a T-shirt for people to wear.”

The Nike Basketball “Superhuman” T-shirt collection is now available at their online store with each men’s shirt selling for $36.

