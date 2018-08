One of the world’s best basketball teams is now getting its own shirt. Nike’s new “USAB Roster Tee” features all your favorite players, with even coach Mike Krzyzewski in the middle, appropriately. The shirt will drop tomorrow for $30 at major retailers. Hit the jump to see the whole design, front and back.

