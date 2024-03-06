Playing H-O-R-S-E against Nikola Jokic really does seem like it would be a miserable experience. Jokic is incredibly good at a whole lot of stuff on the basketball court, and the case could be made that he is the league’s best tough shot maker, as he’s incredible at getting squared up and shooting the ball with the perfect amount of touch.

At the end of the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns, Jokic showed off his tough shot making ability by beating the buzzer at the end of the first quarter. The two-time NBA MVP got the ball at the top of the key with just a hair under three seconds remaining, and immediately, Eric Gordon hounded him. Instead of panicking, Jokic simply spun into a Sombor Shuffle — his signature shot where he shoots a fadeaway off of his right leg — and did not even hit the rim.

JOKER ARE YOU KIDDING!? The Sombor Shuffle from downtown to beat the buzzer 😲 Suns-Nuggets on TNT pic.twitter.com/zmZ24XupDQ — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2024

As Brian Anderson of TNT mentioned, Jokic just does this kind of stuff all the time, which is completely insane, because this is not something that anyone should be able to do this effortlessly.

Seriously, they should bring back H-O-R-S-E at the All-Star Game and let Jokic make people look silly. At the very least, watching him and Luka Doncic go shot-for-shot would be fun.