Nikola Jokic has turned into one of the most must-watch athletes in the world. Few athletes in any sport are able to mix Jokic’s size with his total mastery of his game, and whenever he goes into an opposing arena, fans who want to see him lose pay money to watch a genius go to work.

Unfortunately for fans of the Chicago Bulls, their enjoyment of Jokic was cut extremely short on Tuesday night. Jokic and the Denver Nuggets made their way to the Windy City, and late in the second quarter, Jokic took umbrage with a no-call that occurred while he tried to finish through contact from Nikola Vucevic. He expressed his frustrations to the referee, but didn’t really seem to go overboard with it. But despite that, Jokic got a technical foul, and not long after, he was ejected.

Nikola Jokic ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/4WHE78wFPV — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) December 13, 2023

As you can hear, the fans in Chicago were pretty upset that their one time getting to see the reigning NBA Finals MVP in their city this year ended so abruptly.

Nikola Jokic has been ejected, and fans at the United Center who paid to see him are NOT happy 😳 pic.twitter.com/XXxLrzUa0f — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 13, 2023

Some credit here definitely goes to Adam Amin and Stacey King, the broadcasters for NBA Sports Chicago who were just as frustrated as anyone in the building that Jokic’s night came to an end. Anyway, I hope any fans in Chicago who paid to watch the officials instead of Jokic on Tuesday night enjoyed getting their money’s worth.