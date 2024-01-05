With just under seven minutes remaining during Thursday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets, Golden State found themselves in cruise control, as an Andrew Wiggins bucket gave them an 18-point lead that seemed insurmountable. Fast forward to the very end of the game and, somehow, a Nikola Jokic heave from just on the other side of halfcourt capped off one of the most insane comebacks we’ve seen this year en route to a 130-127 Nuggets win.

Golden State would go on to end the game on a 25-4 run, with Jokic hitting a jumper to tie things up with 26 seconds remaining. On the ensuing Warriors possession, Steph Curry turned the ball over, which opened the door for Jokic to do something insane. He managed to do just that on the heels of a timeout, as he put up a jumper from 39 feet away and over the outstretched arms of Kevon Looney.

NIKOLA JOKIC ARE YOU SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/tAIbDgi9JE — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 5, 2024

It went in, because Nikola Jokic is a magical basketball player, and he is somehow capable of getting these sorts of shots to go in. On the evening, the two-time NBA MVP went for 34 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, two steals, and a block in 38 minutes of work.