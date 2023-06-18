Don’t Worry, Nikola Jokic Made It Back In Time To Watch His Horses Race

Nikola Jokic has ridden quite an emotional rollercoaster this week, going from the high of winning his first NBA title to the low of learning he cannot simply go home and hang out with his horses because of the championship parade to finding out that, actually, he loves championship parades.

The two-time MVP even stuck around for the post-parade celebration in Vegas, where he danced and was apparently the reason Bruce Brown was non-functional the next morning.

However, the clock was ticking on his return home as he had business to attend to on Sunday. That’s the day his beloved horses race, as he explained to the NBA TV panel on Monday night after winning the title, joking he might need to borrow the team plane to get him back home in time for the races. Whether he got the Kroenke’s plane or managed to make his own travel arrangements, he was able to do just that on Sunday, as he was in attendance to watch his horses in action.

Good news everyone, Joker made it back to Serbia in time for the horse racing. 😂 (🎥: @arenasport_tv)pic.twitter.com/q0MdTtWD2m — theScore (@theScore) June 18, 2023

For one, this is an incredible fit he’s pulling off, looking like a gigantic, Serbian Adam Sandler with a polo, yellow gym shorts, and a very good “No Jokic” hat. Hopefully his horses did well, but this is a man who looks like he has a good time at the track no matter the outcome and will be back each Sunday throughout the summer now that his job is done.