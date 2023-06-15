nikola jokic
Nikola Jokic, Who Didn’t Want To Go To The Nuggets Parade, Calls It ‘The Best Day Of My F*cking Life’

Nikola Jokic made one thing clear after the Denver Nuggets won the first championship in franchise history earlier this week: He really did not want to stay for the team’s championship parade on Thursday. Jokic expressed on multiple occasions that his strong preference was to simply go home, and when he was informed that the parade would not happen until Thursday, he briefly turned into the most upset person in the history of the world despite winning a championship, like, an hour earlier.

But getting to celebrate a championship around teammates, coaches, and staffers of various levels of drunkenness changes things a bit. Jokic stepped up to the microphone and addressed the fact that he didn’t want to be there, and told the crowd that he’s changed his mind.

“You know that I told that I didn’t want to stay on parade, but I f*cking want to stay on parade, this is the best day of my f*cking life,” Jokic said. “This is amazing, you’re all gonna remember this our whole life, and to see you guys that came out on the street — actually, this one is for you. We love you, Denver, this one is for you.”

It is unclear if Jokic will be able to make it back to Serbia in time to watch his horses on Sunday, but if he can’t he seems like he gets that this parade is worth it.

