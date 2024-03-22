The Denver Nuggets are playing host to the New York Knicks on Thursday night. It’s a matchup between the defending NBA champions and a team that really hopes they can break through in the Eastern Conference, so for New York, this is an excellent chance to see how far the team has to go to get to the elite level.

Doing so will require beating the squad that has Nikola Jokic on it, which, well, that’s not an especially easy thing to do. Jokic, as we all know, routinely does silly things when he’s on the floor, and on Thursday, we got one of those magical Jokic moments as he set up an assist for Aaron Gordon. The Knicks tried to double team the reigning NBA Finals MVP, so Jokic passed out of it.

Easy enough, right? Well, it would be if he wasn’t backwards and looked at his target and didn’t throw the ball over his head with one hand right to Aaron Gordon. But he did all of that, so it’s pretty incredible.

JOKER HAS EYES IN THE BACK OF HIS HEAD 🃏 Knicks-Nuggets | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/Thu9toUSIY pic.twitter.com/k4tMQWEXAa — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2024

Maybe one day I’ll stop being amazed by some of the silly stuff that Jokic casually does in the middle of an NBA game. Today, however, is not that day, because this is remarkable.