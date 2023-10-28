You know how every now and then, Nikola Jokic does something silly? Not in a “wow, look at how funny it is that he clearly wants the NBA playoffs to end so he can go back to his horses” way, but in a “how in the world did he just do that?” way.

Well, guess what, folks: We got another one of those from Jokic on Friday night. The Denver Nuggets are in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies, and during the third quarter, Jokic was set to inbound the ball following a Memphis turnover. Jokic got the ball in the backcourt and looked like he could have just given it to Reggie Jackson.

Instead, Jokic looked down the floor and saw something that he liked, so he decided to heave the ball towards his own rim. The camera could barely catch up in time to show that Aaron Gordon was chilling out over there and got behind the entire Grizzlies defense, and as a result, he was able to go up, grab the ball, and dunk.

With how good he is at connecting on deep shots, you have to wonder if the Denver Broncos will ever give Jokic a call and see if he can get the job done under center.