No Go: Very Slim Chance Kobe Bryant Plays In Turkey

Somebody is lying. Besiktas has spent the past few weeks trying to convince anyone who will listen that they have a very real chance of landing Kobe Bryant. But he’s saying they haven’t spoken in a while. Also, after a club official put an agreement between the two parties at a 50/50 chance, another source close to the negotiations says the chance of Bryant playing there during the lockout is very small. Zero percent to be exact. 24 is actually saying he will play anywhere. But do you think he really means it? … Bryant spoke this weekend in D.C., where he played soccer in the Mia Hamm-Nomar Garciaparra Celebrity Soccer Challenge. He also scored a goal. Could he give Steve Nash a run for his soccer money? … It’s being reported it’s much more likely that we see Bryant play in China rather than in Turkey. But there are a few problems. The Chinese Basketball Association plans to put a little bit of a damper on the players-to-China possibility. Teams will only be able to sign one current NBA player, and no one will be allowed to include an opt-out clause in a contract with any NBA player … Would you start Jimmer Fredette if you were the Kings? They might not to start the season, instead going with Tyreke Evans and Marcus Thornton. But we can guarantee the pressure from the public to see what Fredette has will be enormous. It’s going to be fun, but will it work? Between these three, and DeMarcus Cousins, the Kings will pass less than Kyle Lee Watson … High school prospect Alex Poythress has ruffled some feathers by admitting that a college coach offered him a scholarship during a summer tournament, even though it’s an NCAA violation to do so. But this type of stuff happens all the time. Except, he’s alleging Mike Krzyzewski is the coach who broke the rule. Now Duke is planning on investigating what exactly went down. At least it was probably worth it. The forward is considered one of the best players in the nation … And it’s been a bad week for former NBA players. There was the whole Toni Kukoc is a pimp accusation, Jalen Rose drinking and driving, Rodney White turning a bike track into a weed operation and even Anthony Mason and Latrell Sprewell forgetting to pay millions of tax dollas. About the only good thing coming from that crew was the Sonics appreciation night at a recent Mariners game when everyone who’s a someone in Seattle NBA history showed up. Now Samaki Walker is in trouble after being stopped with 10 grams of Mary Jane as well as recreational prescription drugs, and 10 bottles of liquid steroids. Walker tried to eat all of the weed but wasn’t quite quick enough. He was never quick enough. Apparently, he got most of it down but still the cops charged him for all of it. How did they find it all? … We’re out like Walker’s weed.

