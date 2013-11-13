Nobody Is Safe From Deron Williams On The Nets’ Team Plane

There has been a recent surge in #GotEm pictures among the NBA’s illuminati, with players taking pictures as their teammates sleep. For some reason this is the NBA’s idea of a prank; although, we still can’t figure out why, since everybody sleeps at some point. But that confusion didn’t stop the Brooklyn Nets’ Deron Williams from recently snapping his slumbering teammates as they dreamed of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Williams uploaded all the pics to his Facebook page last night with the caption: “â€ª#â€ŽGottemâ€¬ All NOBODY is safe!!!! â€ª#â€Žsleeptightâ€¬ â€ª#â€Žknockedout.â€¬”

Again, we’re not sure why this is considered a practice joke, but it’s still funny to look at all these NBA stars knocked out on the team charter. A grueling 82-game season is enough to make us sleepy, especially after west coast games head to overtime, so it make sense that more #GotEm pictures will likely surface. Still, we can’t help but wonder why this has become an NBA calling card on road trips. The Nets play in Sacramento tonight, so they need their sleep. Leave ’em alone Deron, and let them get some zzzz’s.

