Norris Cole’s Crossover Breaks Paul George’s Ankles

01.05.12 7 years ago 13 Comments

Yes, it was in garbage time, and he completely bricked the shot, but Norris Cole‘s crossover broke Paul George‘s ankles.

Here was Paul’s defense on Twitter after the game: “I DID not get crossed foos I was off balance when he pushed off after I cut him off therefore I fell..”

What do you think?

TOPICS#Paul George#Miami Heat#Video
