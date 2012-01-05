Norris Cole’s Crossover Breaks Paul George’s Ankles

Yes, it was in garbage time, and he completely bricked the shot, but Norris Cole‘s crossover broke Paul George‘s ankles.
Here was Paul’s defense on Twitter after the game: “I DID not get crossed foos I was off balance when he pushed off after I cut him off therefore I fell..”
What do you think?
You got crossed!
It’s bad when you have to use “therefore” in your twitter feed.
No one was near him, that guy got crossed. Flintstoning like a mofo!!
making excuses like there isnt video evidence
push off… no drop
Yep! You got crossed, homes!
ankles = broken
his d on twitter was as good as his d on this video
But He missed the shot….BADLY. So none of this shyt matters.
It’s like having a great dunk, that was charge or after a play.
What is this world coming to, when we start to celebrate mediocrity?
Your right chicagorilla…sad he had to try to defend himself on twitter
Nice cross. Next time finish
Being put off-balance is the definition of a successful crossover…
I guess just because you play the game all your life don’t mean you know it :-/
Nice cross over but broke jumper.